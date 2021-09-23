'Side-eyeing Chloe' selling her meme at NFT auction

foundation_app/@sideeyingchloe The meme is often used for expressing concern and made Chloe an internet superstar

A girl who became an internet star, when a photo of her went viral, is now selling the meme as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Back in 2013, Chloe and her sister were filmed by their mum as she told them they were going to Disneyland.

The video has been watched more than 20 million times, and Chloe's hilarious reaction became a popular meme.

The image will be sold by the 10-year-old at an auction and it is likely to make thousands of US dollars.

Chloe's mum, Katie, said: "It's a cool opportunity, especially if there's a Chloe fan out there who loves this meme, they'll be able to own it. Even Chloe has said 'that's pretty cool' - it's a typical 10-year-old thing to say."

Chloe said she would like to buy a horse with the money, but her mum would like her to save it and put it towards her education.

What are Non-fungible tokens?

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a type of cryptographic asset. That means it is a thing - the asset - that is guaranteed by cryptography - meaning mathematical codes that can't be broken. It might sound quite complicated, but it isn't as complex as it first seems!

Let's break it down: You've probably heard of the term 'Bitcoin' before. Bitcoins are a type of cryptocurrency, which is a digital currency, like money, that can be used to buy and sell goods and services.

Similarly, NFTs are entirely digital, but there's a big difference between these and other cryptocurrencies you may have heard of.

Cryptocurrencies are 'fungible', which simply means a person is able to trade a currency like a Bitcoin for another completely identical Bitcoin. The two Bitcoins are 100 percent equal in value.

However, NFTs are described as 'non-fungible', which means they can't be replaced with or exchanged for another identical NFT as each token is entirely unique, similar to a rare trading card.

You can think about about in exactly the same way we look at famous paintings like the Mona Lisa - despite there being lots of copies, only one original painting exists. An NFT is like a digital certificate of authenticity which can be used to prove a person owns the original piece of digital artwork.

Just like posters of the Mona Lisa and the original painting, there's quite a big difference in price too.