play
Watch Newsround

'Side-eyeing Chloe' selling her meme at NFT auction

Last updated at 15:19
comments
View Comments
Side-eying chloefoundation_app/@sideeyingchloe
The meme is often used for expressing concern and made Chloe an internet superstar

A girl who became an internet star, when a photo of her went viral, is now selling the meme as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Back in 2013, Chloe and her sister were filmed by their mum as she told them they were going to Disneyland.

The video has been watched more than 20 million times, and Chloe's hilarious reaction became a popular meme.

The image will be sold by the 10-year-old at an auction and it is likely to make thousands of US dollars.

Chloe's mum, Katie, said: "It's a cool opportunity, especially if there's a Chloe fan out there who loves this meme, they'll be able to own it. Even Chloe has said 'that's pretty cool' - it's a typical 10-year-old thing to say."

Chloe said she would like to buy a horse with the money, but her mum would like her to save it and put it towards her education.

Chloe and her mumKatie Clem
Chloe is now 10-years-old and says she wants to buy a horse with the money she makes
What are Non-fungible tokens?

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a type of cryptographic asset. That means it is a thing - the asset - that is guaranteed by cryptography - meaning mathematical codes that can't be broken. It might sound quite complicated, but it isn't as complex as it first seems!

Let's break it down: You've probably heard of the term 'Bitcoin' before. Bitcoins are a type of cryptocurrency, which is a digital currency, like money, that can be used to buy and sell goods and services.

Similarly, NFTs are entirely digital, but there's a big difference between these and other cryptocurrencies you may have heard of.

Cryptocurrencies are 'fungible', which simply means a person is able to trade a currency like a Bitcoin for another completely identical Bitcoin. The two Bitcoins are 100 percent equal in value.

However, NFTs are described as 'non-fungible', which means they can't be replaced with or exchanged for another identical NFT as each token is entirely unique, similar to a rare trading card.

You can think about about in exactly the same way we look at famous paintings like the Mona Lisa - despite there being lots of copies, only one original painting exists. An NFT is like a digital certificate of authenticity which can be used to prove a person owns the original piece of digital artwork.

Just like posters of the Mona Lisa and the original painting, there's quite a big difference in price too.

More like this

boy-with-piggy-ban-and-money

Pocket money: Is physical cash a thing of the past?

two young boys in glasses, holding up dollars, with bags on money on the table and lots of dollar notes in front of them.

Coronavirus: How have you been spending your pocket money during lockdown?

New-£20-notes-for-England-and Scotland.

Banknotes: Why do Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own money?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar

Who is the highest paid footballer in the world?

comments
15
sign language
play
1:46

Six things you might not know about sign languages

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson says leaders must act on climate change

comments
10
Newsround Home