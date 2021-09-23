Australia's koala numbers have dropped by almost 30% in three years

Getty Images Many koalas were rescued by charity organisations when the country experienced extreme temperatures and wildfires

Recent droughts, heatwaves and bushfires have all been blamed for the declining wild koala population in Australia.

A study in the country shows that the numbers have dropped by almost 30% - from 80,000 koalas in 2018, to just 58,000 in 2021.

Higher temperatures in certain areas have meant that many habitats have been destroyed by the lack of food, shelter, water and in some cases, by fire.

Another reason for the drop in numbers, is that people have been buying land to build property on, which has also affected the marsupial's habitats.

The Australian Koala Foundation said the figures showed a "disturbing trend".

Researchers say because the koala moves around and they live in lots of different habitats - from coastal islands and tall eucalyptus trees, to woodland forests - they can be difficult to track.

Fun things you might not know about the koala

1. They are not bears

Getty Images Baby koalas are called joeys

That's right, often people call them koala bears but they're not actually a bear.

They are a marsupial which means they have a pouch.

Like kangaroos, koalas carry their babies in a pouch - for up to six months!

Gross koala fact When a koala is too young to eat a normal diet of leaves, the mother koala feeds her young, or joey, by making a special poo for them to drink.

2: Koalas sleep - a LOT

Getty Images Koalas can sleep from 19-22 hours A DAY

Yes, a koala will sleep for a massive 22 hours a day!

Koalas need to sleep for between 18 and 22 hours because the things they eat, eucalyptus leaves, take lots of time and energy to digest.

They are usually tucked up fast asleep on the highest branches of a eucalyptus tree.

Kool koala fact The word 'koala' means 'no drink' or 'no water' in the Aboriginal language.

3: Koalas eat - a LOT

Getty Images Before a nice 22-hour nap, koalas will eat as many leaves as they can

Koalas will eat 1.13 kilograms of a leaves a day - that's as heavy as a bag of rice.

It's said that they eat so many eucalyptus leaves that their fur smells like eucalyptus.

They are herbivores - which means they don't eat meat or fish - just lots of leaves.

They hop from branch to branch using their claws to grab them.

Eucalyptus leaves are poisonous to most other animals, but not koalas! All the more for them to enjoy.

Kool koala fact Like many animals, including kittens, koala joeys are born blind.

4: Koalas have no sweat glands

Getty Images Temperatures can hit up to 40 degrees in Australia, so these trees keep koalas nice and cool

That's right, koalas don't sweat.

Instead they stay cool by staying as high up in the trees as they can.

What better place to take an afternoon snooze?

Furry fun fact When koalas are born they're only two centimetres long - that's the same size as a jellybean.

5: Koalas are only native to Australia

Getty Images There are only two zoos in the United Kingdom which have koalas

There are some zoos around the world which have captive koalas, but they are only naturally found in Australia.

They live in woody, bushy areas high up in eucalyptus trees.

The koalas really make the most of the eucalyptus trees - using them to shelter, sleep in, and eat.