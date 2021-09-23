The Teletubbies are back with a new album - can they top the charts?

BBC/DHX The Teletubbies are back!

The Teletubbies are back together and releasing new music to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

That's right, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are aiming for the top spot and will release their new album "Ready, Steady, Go!" on 15 October.

But they face stiff competition from chart successes including Coldplay and their old chart foes the Spice Girls.

So, can this colourful quartet top the charts or will they be a flop?

BBC/DHX The Teletubbies have been around for a long time...

Who are the Teletubbies?

You might have watched these colourful characters when you were younger - the Teletubbies was a television show that first appeared from March 1997 until February 2001.

The show then returned in November 2015 on CBeebies.

The programme follows the adventures of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, the colourful teddy-bear-like characters with antennas on their heads, as they dance around Tellytubbyland.

The series was created to encourage children to watch TV creatively, and to "nurture childhood development".

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth The Spice Girls were a popular girl band in the 1990s and have battled the Teletubbies on the charts before

Historic battle

The Teletubbies are no strangers to releasing albums and have faced stiff competition before.

Their popular song "Eh-oh" battled the Spice Girls in the Charts back in 1998, but lost out to the girl group's number one single "Too Much".

There will be ten songs on the album and the first single "Peekaboo" will be available on 25 September - the rest of the singles will be released each week after this, leading up to the album release.

The Spice Girls will release a compilation album two weeks after Peekaboo is released - so could there be another 1990s chart battle waiting to happen?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.