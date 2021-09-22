play
Watch Newsround

Check out this drone that could carry humans!

Check out this cool footage of a prototype manned drone, built by students in Cambodia.

Students at the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia have been very busy building their own drone that is designed to carry humans.

The drone has been named NPIC Human Carrier Drone and has taken three years to design and build.

Lonh Vansith, who lives in the Cambodian city, Phnom Penh, says that the drone was inspired by the traffic jams in his city:

"We had this idea that we wanted to solve some problems for our society by making a drone taxi, as well as inventing drones for firefighters to help put out fires" Lonh said.

Newsround Home