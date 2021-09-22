Technology: Check out this flying manned drone!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Drone

Check out this cool footage of a drone which can carry a human!

Engineering students in Cambodia have been working on a project to build their own drone that is designed to carry people - like a mini helicopter.

The drone has been named the NPIC Human Carrier Drone and has taken three years to design and build.

Lonh Vansith, who lives in the Cambodian city, Phnom Penh, says the drone was inspired by the traffic jams in his city.

"We had this idea that we wanted to solve some problems for our society by making a drone taxi, as well as inventing drones for firefighters to help put out fires" Lonh said.

Getty Images The idea to build the drone was inspired by the busy roads of Cambodia

The prototype drone can carry one person weighing up 60kg and can lift them as high as four metres for up to ten minutes.

Initially designed to help carry people over busy traffic, Lonh Vansith believes the drone could also help firefighters save those in need.

Lonh said: "for high-rise buildings that the average fire truck can't reach, this drone could transport the water or at least it could carry the water hose to very high floors on the building."

The team have been hard at work for three years but there is still a lot of work to be done - they estimate that they need another two years before it is fully tested and ready.