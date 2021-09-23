play
Watch Newsround

BBC Good Food Nation: Survey looks at children's eating habits

Last updated at 05:19
comments
View Comments
two girls smiling looking at pastaGetty Images

Children are leading the way when it comes to saving the planet through eating less meat and using less plastic, according to a survey by BBC Good Food.

The report asked 1,000 children aged 5-16 about their attitudes to food, cooking and eating now and in the future.

The results found that children were interested in being vegan or vegetarian, they would like less plastic packaging and are keen to spend time in the kitchen trying out new dishes.

boy-with-plate-of-vegetables.Getty Images
The survey found 8% of children are vegan

The survey found 8% of children are following a vegan diet and of those who don't follow a vegan diet, 15% would like to.

They also found that 13% of children are vegetarian and around one in five (21%) of children who are not currently vegetarian would like to be.

drone delivering pizzaGetty Images
Some children said they'd like to see food delivered by drones in the future

The survey also asked children about how they would like the food industry to change over the next ten years.

It found that 44% of children would like there to be no plastic packaging on food and one in four would like to see food delivered by drones.

Christine Hayes, Editor of BBC Good Food, said: "It was fascinating to survey children's eating habits, behaviours and opinions around food."

The findings are revelatory and show that far from being fussy eaters, children want to take over the nation's kitchens - baking and preparing meals, trying different kinds of foods.

Christine Hayes, Editor of BBC Good Food

She added: "They are passionate about exploring alternative diets and methods of food production that could be more sustainable for the planet."

The survey also asked children about what cooking tasks they can do. The results found:

  1. 68% can make toast
  2. 60% can make a packed lunch
  3. 55% heat food in the microwave
  4. 54% make coffee/tea or other soft drinks
  5. 51% chop vegetables

Always make sure to ask for an adults supervision when cooking in the kitchen.

Well, we want to hear your thoughts. What cooking tasks can you do in the kitchen? Are you vegan or vegetarian? Do you like to try new foods? Would you like food to be delivered by drones in the future?

Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

slices of bread in the bin

Food Waste: What is it and how does it affect the environment?

boy-with-plate-of-vegetables.

Veganuary: What is a vegan and what do vegans eat?

Chelsea buns with a celebrity face in the centre.

Quiz: Celebrity Cake Off

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

0 comments

Top Stories

Sophie Ecclestone bats for England

Cricket terms changed to be gender neutral

comments
Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe and Lewandowski.

Who is the highest paid footballer in the world?

comments
A poo emoji sat on crops

Why are farmers using human poo as fertiliser?

comments
Newsround Home