BBC Good Food Nation: Survey looks at children's eating habits

Children are leading the way when it comes to saving the planet through eating less meat and using less plastic, according to a survey by BBC Good Food.

The report asked 1,000 children aged 5-16 about their attitudes to food, cooking and eating now and in the future.

The results found that children were interested in being vegan or vegetarian, they would like less plastic packaging and are keen to spend time in the kitchen trying out new dishes.

The survey found 8% of children are following a vegan diet and of those who don't follow a vegan diet, 15% would like to.

They also found that 13% of children are vegetarian and around one in five (21%) of children who are not currently vegetarian would like to be.

Vegan and Vegetarian A vegan is someone who doesn't eat or use animal products

Vegetarians don't eat meat or fish

The survey also asked children about how they would like the food industry to change over the next ten years.

It found that 44% of children would like there to be no plastic packaging on food and one in four would like to see food delivered by drones.

The top findings from the BBC Good Food Nation survey Of the children surveyed: 73% agreed they'd like to try different kinds of food

68% of children know how to make toast

59% of children said they had done some baking during the pandemic

74% agreed they'd like to cook more at home

1 in 14 children would like there to be an insect-based diet in ten years' time

Christine Hayes, Editor of BBC Good Food, said: "It was fascinating to survey children's eating habits, behaviours and opinions around food."

The findings are revelatory and show that far from being fussy eaters, children want to take over the nation's kitchens - baking and preparing meals, trying different kinds of foods. Christine Hayes , Editor of BBC Good Food

She added: "They are passionate about exploring alternative diets and methods of food production that could be more sustainable for the planet."

The survey also asked children about what cooking tasks they can do. The results found:

68% can make toast 60% can make a packed lunch 55% heat food in the microwave 54% make coffee/tea or other soft drinks 51% chop vegetables

Always make sure to ask for an adults supervision when cooking in the kitchen.

Well, we want to hear your thoughts. What cooking tasks can you do in the kitchen? Are you vegan or vegetarian? Do you like to try new foods? Would you like food to be delivered by drones in the future?

