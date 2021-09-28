Check out the exhibition teaching kids all about their pets

In the UK, more than three million households have bought a pet since the start of the global pandemic.

That's a lot of cats, dogs, rabbits and hamsters! There's no doubt pets are a big part of many people's families.

A new exhibition at the Museum of the Home in London is looking at the role our pets play in our lives.

It's teaching children how to look after their furry friends - from cleaning up their poo, to making sure they're cared for all year round.

Ricky went to sniff out the story!