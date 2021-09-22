Melbourne earthquake: Earthquake hits southeast Australia

EPA Emergency services were on the scene after the earthquake

An earthquake has struck near Melbourne, Australia causing damage to buildings in the city.

The 5.9 magnitude earthquake happened at around 09:15 local time (23:15 GMT) on Wednesday at the town of Mansfield, in the state of Victoria.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "we have had no reports of serious injuries and that is very good news".

This is one of Australia's largest earthquakes in recent years, with emergency services responding quickly. Buildings were evacuated and it caused many homes to be without power.

EPA Damage to the outside of a burger restaurant in Melbourne

The earthquake was also felt in the nearby states of South Australia and New South Wales.

It was followed by two aftershocks of 4.0 and 3.1 magnitude. Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes and tremors that follow after the main quake. Magnitude is how the size of the quake is measured.

Emergency services have warned residents to be alert for any possible aftershocks.

EPA The earthquake caused damage to many buildings

Earthquakes are quite unusual in Australia because the continent lies centrally on a tectonic plate.

The quake was initially measured as 6.0 magnitude before being amended to 5.9.

According to the geosciences agency, the country experiences a potentially damaging earthquake - defined as above 6.0 magnitude - about every 10 years.

The city of Melbourne is currently in lockdown due to a rise in cases of coronavirus.