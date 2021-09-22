Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalog of work

Getty Images The author wrote 21 children's books

Roald Dahl is one of the greatest children's authors of all time, known for creating much-loved stories such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach and Matilda.

Now, streaming giant Netflix has announced it has bought the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) which is the family firm that owns the writer's copyright.

Copyright is an automatic protection that someone gets when they create something like a song, a piece of writing like a book or a film. It prevents people from either copying or stealing someone else's work.

Getty Images Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was first made into a film in 1971

The Netflix deal means it now officially owns Roald Dahl's work including all his previous stories. The streaming platform had already signed a deal back in 2018 with the (RDSC) to create animated series based on 16 of his books.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi is currently working on a series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory alongside screenwriter and producer Phil Johnston who is known for writing films like Wreck-It Ralph and Zootopia.

Netflix is also working on an adaptation of Matilda The Musical.

"This acquisition builds on the partnership we started three years ago to create a slate of animated TV series," Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, who is the managing director of the RDSC and Roald Dahl's grandson, said in a joint statement.

"These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture - the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more," Netflix said.

Getty Images Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi is currently working on a series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Roald Dahl who passed away in 1990 at the age of 74, wrote a total of 49 books, including 21 for children. His books have been translated into 63 languages, sold more than 300 million copies worldwide and one new book is said to be sold every 2.6 seconds!

Several of his famous tales have already been adapted for the big screen, including The Witches, Fantastic Mr Fox and The BFG. Netflix's latest deal means many more Roald Dahl inspired films and shows could soon be on the horizon.

Getty Images Roald Dahl's books have been read by children all over the world

"These stories and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent," the statement said.

"As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we're committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix."

