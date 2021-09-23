Who is the highest paid footballer in the world?

Getty, Man Utd, Fifa, Uefa

Who is the greatest of all time? Messi? Ronaldo?

Well, when it comes to money it's Ronaldo who has pipped Messi to the prize of the world's richest footballer this time.

According to financial business magazine, Forbes, Ronaldo is set to earn over $125 million (£91m) by the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Don't be too sad for Messi though. He's reportedly going to earn $110 million (£81m) during the same period.

So who else makes the top 10? Let's find out.

Every year Forbes releases its list of the world's richest sports stars. Only three athletes make more money than Cristiano Ronaldo.

They are tennis star Roger Federer ($90 million), basketball player LeBron James ($65 million) and golfer Tiger Woods ($60 million).

Ronaldo has recently returned to Manchester United, following a thirteen year absence.

According to Forbes, United are reportedly paying him a salary of £51 million.

To put that in context, that's almost £1 million a week.

Messi has also changed clubs, ending his 21 year association with Barcelona and joining Paris St-Germain (PSG).

He's getting even more than Ronaldo with a salary of £55 million. However, it's thought he earns less through endorsements and brand deals.

Messi's teammate, Neymar, is also earning big bucks from PSG. He's on the same salary as Messi but earns a lot less from endorsements so comes third on the football rich list.

Reuters Neymar (pictured) is the third highest paid player in the world

No-one else comes close to the earning power of Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar. The next closest player is French superstar, Kylian Mbappe, whose total earnings add up to £31 million.

The richest Premier League star is Mohammed Salah. He comes fifth on the list with total earnings of £30 million.

The other players in the top ten are Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta, Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Wales captain Gareth Bale and Real Madrid winger, Eden Hazard.