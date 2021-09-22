Who left Bake Off last night? Find out who was first to go

Channel 4

This year's Great British Bake Off series is officially off to a scrumptious start!

The first episode saw the return of judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith, and presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, to the famous tent.

The 12 brand new contestants all rose to the challenge in cake week as they were tasked with baking 12 perfectly decorated mini rolls, a classic malt loaf for the tricky technical and a gravity-defying cake for the showstopper round.

Wednesday's opening episode was filled with baking triumphs as well as plenty of disasters (one showstopper fell apart and another toppled over), but who got the big Bake Off boot?

If you haven't caught up with the programme yet, you may want to stop reading here!

26-year-old Crystelle and 19-year-old vegan baker Freya, 19 both caught the judges' eyes with their flower-themed final bakes, but it was German physicist Jürgen who thoroughly impressed the judges with his amazing bakes, winning the coveted star baker title.

Unfortunately, someone had to leave the tent this week and it was 28-year-old software engineer Tom who became the first contestant to exit the series after failing to excite Paul and Prue with his showstopper.

Tom admitted the cake was "a bit of a disaster". In a letter shared with viewers, he added: "Although my time in the Bake Off tent may have been short, it certainly has been very sweet."

Did you watch the first episode of the new Bake Off series? If so, do you have a favourite already? Let us know in the comments!