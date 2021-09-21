CBeebies welcomes new presenter George Webster

CBeebies / Getty Images

20-year-old George Webster is the latest presenter to join the CBeebies House.

George's job will be to help introduce CBeebies shows and to have fun with the audience.

Lots of people were excited to hear about George's new role when it was announced on social media on Monday.

This is because George has Down's syndrome, a condition that's not often given representation in the media.

On Monday, the words "Congratulations George" were trending on the social media platform Twitter.

Getty Images

What is Down's syndrome?

Down's syndrome is a genetic condition - this means it is something you are born with.

It affects a person's ability to learn and their physical health - but the level of impact that has on someone's life varies from person to person.

There are 41,700 people in England and Wales who have Down's syndrome and 4,500 in Scotland.

To find out more about Down's syndrome you can read our guide here.

Twitter / Getty Images

What have people being saying about George?

Lots of people have congratulated George on his new job.

Actress Sally Phillips, whose son has Down's syndrome, said: "Oh @CBeebiesHQ I COULD NOT LOVE YOU MORE."

The charity Mencap which represents people with disabilities called George a "brilliant role model".

And dad Greg Kirby said George's appointment as a presenter on CBeebies made him "more optimistic" about his son's future.

