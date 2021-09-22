Marcus Rashford on the curriculum for GCSE media studies

Getty Images

You'll be able to study Marcus Rashford as part of your GCSE's after the footballer's social media usage was added to the school curriculum.

Rashford's use of social media has been added to the media studies curriculum and will be included in lessons from September.

Year 10 and 11 pupils will study the way the Manchester United star uses online platforms to fight against child poverty and racism.

Other additions to the course include the TV series His Dark Materials based on the novels by Sir Philip Pullman and Black Widow from the Marvel universe.

Rashford's online achievements

Marcus Rashford used the popularity of his social media - where he has over 17 million followers - to pressure the government to provide free meals to vulnerable pupils in England throughout the school holidays during the pandemic.

He's also used his social media to make sure children have enough access to books at school, as well as partnering with chef Tom Kerridge to encourage healthy eating.

AQA, who produce the school curriculum for GCSE's, hope the inclusion of the footballer on the course will help students understand the importance of social media as an influencing tool, and also help them learn about the social and race issues he raises.

Marcus Rashford wants to encourage healthy eating

He became the youngest person ever to top the Sunday Times charity Giving List by raising £20 million in donations from supermarkets for groups tackling child poverty.

In May, the 23-year-old called out the amount of racist messages he had received on social media after Manchester United's Europa League final loss.

Then in July, he said he will "never apologise" for who he is after he suffered racist abuse on social media following a missed penalty in England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.