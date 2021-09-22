Women's World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Goal fest for home nations

Getty Images

It was the perfect night for the home nations as England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all won their Women's World Cup qualification matches.

England produced the performance of the round with a thumping 10-0 victory over Luxembourg. It was their biggest win since 2014.

Scotland weren't far behind, putting seven past the Faroe Islands, and Northern Ireland beat Latvia 4-0.

It was a case of missed chances for Wales who beat Estonia 1-0 despite having 23 shots and 78% possession of the ball.

The perfect 10 for England

It's been a great start for England's new manager Sarina Wiegman. In just two games in charge, her side have scored 18 goals.

They beat Luxembourg 10-0 last night, with goals from Millie Bright, Ellen White, Nikita Parris, Bethany England, Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood.

It was a big night for Luxembourg - who are ranked 122nd in the world - because they were hosting their first ever World Cup qualifier at home.

But their inexperience showed as Ellen White's goals took her to within three goals of equalling Kelly Smith's all-time record of 46 goals.

Next up for England is a tough match against Northern Ireland at Wembley in October.

Seven heaven for Scotland

Scotland marked their first ever World Cup qualification match at Hampden Park with a massive 7-1 win over the Faroe Islands.

Like England, they too have a brand new manager, Pedro Martínez Losa, who has now seen his team score nine times in two matches.

Goals from Erin Cuthbert, Christy Grimshaw, Chloe Arthur, Martha Thomas, Jenna Clark and Claire Emslie sealed a comfortable victory.

They're back in action in October against Hungary but all eyes will be on the progress of Spain, who currently top the group.

Scotland go head-to-head with Spain on 30 November.

Four's the score for Northern Ireland and Wales win

Northern Ireland beat Latvia 4-0 in their first World Cup qualifier match at the national stadium, Windsor Park, for nine years.

After a frustrating first half for the team, second half goals from Louise McDaniel, Kirsty McGuinness, Marissa Callaghan and Rachel Furness sealed the victory.

They face England next on 23 October at Wembley Stadium.

Wales edged past Estonia in Parnu, thanks to an early goal by Natasha Harding.

Estonia only managed one shot on goal during the whole match, but Wales struggled to put their chances away with just six shots on target.

Their next match is away to Slovenia on 22 October.