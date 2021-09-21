More than half a million young people in England have taken part in a survey, called the Big Ask, which aims to find out how you feel about your lives right now.

The survey, which is the biggest of its kind in the world, found that despite facing big challenges, such as the coronavirus pandemic, children in England are generally happy, optimistic and positive about their future.

It's been run by the Children's Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza.

Jenny spoke to her to find out more.