play
Watch Newsround

The Big Ask survey: We speak to the Children's Commissioner for England about the results

More than half a million young people in England have taken part in a survey, called the Big Ask, which aims to find out how you feel about your lives right now.

The survey, which is the biggest of its kind in the world, found that despite facing big challenges, such as the coronavirus pandemic, children in England are generally happy, optimistic and positive about their future.

It's been run by the Children's Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza.

Jenny spoke to her to find out more.

Watch more videos

The Big Ask survey: We speak to the Children's Commissioner for England about the results
Video

The Big Ask survey: We speak to the Children's Commissioner for England about the results

Jacqueline Wilson: Writing helped when I was 'fed up'
Video

Jacqueline Wilson: Writing helped when I was 'fed up'

The running sisters hoping for future Olympic success
Video

The running sisters hoping for future Olympic success

Emma Raducanu answers questions from kids
Video

Emma Raducanu answers questions from kids

New Biff, Chip and Kipper live-action series
Video

New Biff, Chip and Kipper live-action series

Paralympic athletes inspiring the next generation
Video

Paralympic athletes inspiring the next generation

Coronavirus vaccine to be offered to children aged 12-15 in UK
Video

Coronavirus vaccine to be offered to children aged 12-15 in UK

We speak to actors from Marvel Shang-Chi
Video

We speak to actors from Marvel Shang-Chi

When can we travel to space?
Video

When can we travel to space?

Magician Dan Rhodes blows Martin’s mind with magic!
Video

Magician Dan Rhodes blows Martin’s mind with magic!

Advice if you're upset by the news
Video

Advice if you're upset by the news

Strange News: This week's weird and wonderful news
Video

Strange News: This week's weird and wonderful news

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

Top Stories

sad-neutral-and-happy-smiley-faces

Big Ask survey: Do the results reflect YOUR life?

comments
Anna and Elsa
play
2:52

'Anna and Elsa' take us behind the scenes of Frozen the Musical!

boy-measuring-himself.

The world's tallest people are shrinking!

comments
Newsround Home