UK gas crisis: How will it affect food and energy supply?

You may have heard about a gas or energy crisis in the UK right now.
At the moment there is not enough gas in the UK. This is called a shortage - when there isn't enough of something we need.
This has affected lots of things - in particular the cost of energy and on our food supply.
This is a complicated topic and even adults find it confusing - but it's an important one to understand - so read on to find out more about why a shortage of gas matters.
When we talk about gas in this context we are speaking about a type of energy.
This gas is a type of fossil fuel. This means it can provide energy which powers homes, businesses and public services.
Britain gets about a third of its energy from burning natural gas.
So this means that paying for energy to power homes, businesses, schools and hospitals will be very expensive.
In the last year energy prices have risen by a huge 450% and they're still rising.
Some companies who supply energy have now gone out of business because they could not afford to pay for gas and electricity to send to customers.
There are lots of impacts from a shortage of gas in the UK.
For example, the production of carbon dioxide (also known as CO2) has already gone down a lot because two UK factories that produce it can't afford to pay for their power.
And this matters because carbon dioxide is really useful for the UK's food supply.
This is why you may see less food than usual in your local shop or supermarket.
Rising prices also mean that some energy suppliers are going out of business.
Energy suppliers are companies that buy energy and then sell it on to customers in the UK.
If an energy supplier goes out of business, a customer will be automatically moved to a different energy supplier so they can still get power.
At the beginning of the year there were 70 different companies supplying energy to UK customers.
It's now feared that there will be as few as 10 companies still in business by the end of this year.
The government has suggested they may do a number of things to solve the problem.
These suggestions include:
- Lending money to the UK's biggest energy suppliers so they can take on more customers when smaller businesses close
- Keeping a cap on the cost of energy for customers - this price cap covers 15 million homes across England, Wales and Scotland
- Give money to the UK factories that make carbon dioxide so that they can stay open
- Looking for other sources of carbon dioxide in other countries
But opposition parties say the government has been too slow to react.
Labour's shadow economic secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden, said the crisis "should have been foreseen" - which means that he thinks the Conservative government should have predicted what happened.
And the leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said that the crisis showed that the UK's energy policy was "lamentable".
The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, responded to criticism saying he does "not expect supply emergencies" and described warnings about shortages as "alarmist".
