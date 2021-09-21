Organ Donation Week: What's it all about?

Getty Images

There are more than 7000 people, including 200 children, currently predicted to be in need of an organ transplant across the UK, according to the NHS.

After a very challenging year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, waiting lists for organs including kidneys, hearts, livers and lungs are expected to rise.

NHS Blood and Transplant, which oversees blood, organ, tissue and stem cell donations across the UK, is encouraging families to talk about and share their organ donation decision during Organ Donation Week, which takes place between 20 - 26 September 2021.

It's hoped it will help increase the chances of more children, young people and adults getting the donations they need.

What is organ donation and why do some people need donor organs?

Organ donation is a process where an organ, like a heart, kidney or liver, or tissue is surgically removed from one person and given to another person who needs it. If someone donates one or more of their organs, this could help save other people's lives.

Although it's possible for a person to donate certain organs while they're still alive, most organ and tissue donations will come from people who've died.

There are a number of reasons why someone might need an organ transplant. Some require a donation because a particular organ or organs don't work, or they may have been damaged as a result of a disease or injury.

A person's faith, beliefs and culture may impact how they view organ donation and whether they choose to be a donor or not. Personal beliefs about organ donation are always respected whatever they may be.

What are the current rules around organ donation?

family photos Keira sadly lost her life, but her heart donation saved Max's - their story has helped change the way that people donate their organs in England

Before May 2020, if an adult in England died and they hadn't signed up to a special list called the organ donation list, then their organs couldn't be automatically used to help save or improve the lives of other people. Instead, they had to opt in before they passed away in order for their organs to be donated.

However, this prevented lots of people from becoming organ donors even if they supported the idea - just because they'd never got around to signing the register. Thanks to two children called Max and Keira, that has now changed.

What is an organ donor? An organ donor is someone who gives part of their body after they die, such as a kidney, liver or heart, to someone else who needs it. Thousands of lives in the UK are saved each year by organ transplants.

Now, all adults in England are presumed to be a possible organ donor when they die, unless they have made a decision that they do not want to be a donor or they are in a group who aren't allowed be donors.

They now have to opt out and it's hoped this will help save lots of lives in the future. However, the final choice will still rest with families and if they knew their loved one didn't want to be an organ donor - even if they had not opted out - they'll still be able to tell doctors and donation will not take place.

According to the government's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the new opt-in system could mean that there will be up to 700 extra transplants each year by 2023.

"Even though the law around organ donation has changed to an opt out system for adults in England, Scotland and Wales, it is important that people are aware that families will still always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead," said Anthony Clarkson who is the Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, at NHS Blood and Transplant.

"For this reason, it is just as important as ever to make your organ donation decision known to your family and friends..."

What about children?

You are only allowed to go on the organ donation register if you are over 18. If you are younger, you can tell your parents what you'd like to happen but they would make the final decision.

The number of young organ donors, which are those under the age of 18, has remained at around 50 each year according to the NHS Blood and Transplant, with just over half of families approached agreeing to organ donation.

At the moment, children on the waiting list for an urgent heart transplant face a wait that is on average two and a half times longer than adults.

"For children waiting, especially for hearts and lungs, size and strength of the donor organ matters, so their donor organ will need to come from another child," said said Anthony Clarkson.

"We urge all family members of all ages, to take a moment this Organ Donation Week to talk and share your decision. We know that families take a great deal of comfort, when they are already aware of what their loved one wanted."

What about the rest of the UK?

In 2015, Wales became the first nation in the UK to introduce an opt out system to increase the number of organ donors.

Scotland has also introduced a similar system which came into effect in March 2021.

The current organ donation law in Northern Ireland remains an opt-in system. However, a bill to change the current rules to an opt-out system has passed it's second stage at Stormont and it'll now be looked at by a health committee.

If it gets passed, it'll bring the law in Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK. This means people will automatically become organ donors unless they specifically opt-out.