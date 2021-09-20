play
Growing veg on the roof of Thailand taxis - because why not?

Last updated at 16:08
Thai staff members of the Ratchaphruek Taxi Cooperative water their community vegetable garden that was built on top of out of use Thai taxis on September 13, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand.Getty Images

Giving a new meaning to phrase 'green vehicles', something unusual is happening in a car park in Thailand.

Vegetables are sprouting from the roofs of several taxis parked in the capital city, Bangkok.

Coronavirus restrictions in the country has meant fewer people taking cab journeys.

A worker watering plants on the roof of an abandoned taxi.EPA
Why aren't the taxis being used as taxis?

Taxi drivers in Bangkok rely heavily on tourism, but strict rules on entering the country means it has almost completely stopped.

The parked taxis haven't been driven for months, and the city's once hectic streets are much quieter.

Many drivers have decided to leave Bangkok, leaving the so-called taxi graveyards behind.

A sea of vegetables grow on the roofs of abandoned taxis in Ratchaphruek Taxi Cooperative in Bangkok, Thailand.EPA
Who are the vegetables for?

Now, one company has decided to use the roofs of the parked vehicles as small vegetable plots, which they hope can feed out-of-work drivers and other employees.

Workers at the Ratchaphruek Taxi Cooperative built the miniature gardens by stretching black bin liners across bamboo frames and covering them with soil.

The son of a Thai staff members of the Ratchaphruek Taxi Cooperative waters their community vegetable garden that was built on top of out of use Thai taxis on September 13, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand.Getty Images

"This is our last option," Thapakorn Assawalertkun, one of the company owners said.

"Growing vegetables on top of the roofs won't damage the taxis since most of them have already been damaged beyond repair. The engines are broken, tyres are flat. There's nothing that could be done," he explained.

Having planted a variety of vegetables, it's hoped that any left over food not needed by the drivers, can be sold at local markets.

Thai staff members of the Ratchaphruek Taxi Cooperative water their community vegetable garden that was built on top of out of use Thai taxis on September 13, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand.Getty Images

