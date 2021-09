A volcano has erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands.

Thousands of people have had to leave their homes, several homes have been destroyed, and the military has been sent in to help.

It's the first time the volcano has erupted in 50 years.

The island, which is a popular tourist destination, is home to 80,000 people and the army has been called in to help with evacuation efforts.