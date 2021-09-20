Chelsea Flower Show: Delayed show promises autumn glow

Yui Mok This cute hedgehog has been made out of flowers

The Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show starts on 20 September. It is normally held in May but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020 it was an online event but now visitors are allowed back in person.

The yearly event is the most famous flower show in the world and usually attracts visitors from all over the globe.

It includes lots of show gardens with different themes which are judged by a panel of experts.

Because of the delay the event has a autumnal feel, so visitors can expect lot of warm colours, fruit trees and berries, and even a few pumpkins.

Sue Biggs, RHS director general, said: "We are so excited to be creating the world's first RHS Chelsea Flower Show in September and celebrating this beautiful time of year in the garden with autumn colour and seasonal delights.

Dominic Lipinski Pumpkins are harvested in autumn

Special gardens

The Queen's Green Canopy Garden is the biggest in the show and highlights the vital importance of trees and woodland.

It is part of the Green Canopy Project which is encouraging people to plant lots of trees to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee in 2022.

Yui Mok These clay tubes form a wall designed to encourage bees and other pollinators

There is also an organic garden which has been designed with a focus on nature.

Designer Tom Massey said: "We want to create a beautiful garden that inspires visitors to think about using more sustainable gardening practices.

"September is one of the most wonderful times of year in the garden and so it is extra special to be part of the first, and most likely only, Chelsea in September."

Yui Mok This garden called 'Finding Our Way' has been built as a tribute to the NHS

The NHS has been honoured with a garden called 'Finding Our Way' and there is also a Florence Nightingale Garden, which marks 200 years since the famous nurse was born and celebrates the importance of nurses working today.

After being in the show the garden will be moved to St Thomas' Hospital in London in 2022 - to an area which is being used as a Covid-19 testing and vaccination centre at the moment.