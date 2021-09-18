Coronavirus: Government announces changes to travel rules

Getty Images

The government has announced that international travel rules are being made simpler for people in England.

The changes will come into force from Monday 4 October, in time for the half-term break, and will make it easier for people to travel abroad.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the current travel traffic light system will be replaced with a single red list.

And, fully vaccinated people will no longer need a Covid test before returning to England from countries not on the red list.

What are the current rules?

Going abroad on holiday at the moment means taking Covid tests.

Some destinations may require one to be taken before they will let holidaymakers in, as each country still has its own rules for travel.

In the three days before returning to the UK, travellers need to take a PCR or lateral flow/antigen test.

Travellers cannot use the free NHS tests and lots of people have complained that these tests are too expensive.

What is the red list and how is it changing?

Countries on the red list have been identified by the government as very high-risk for travellers, either because of the number of people in those countries with Covid or the risk of new and emerging strains of the virus being present there.

There will still be a red list of countries when the changes come in, but it is getting shorter.

Another eight countries are being removed from the red list from 22 September, including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives.

If travellers do decide to go to a red list country, they will still have to have a PCR test before they come home and they have to to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel when they return, which can be very expensive.

How are the green and amber lists changing?

From Monday 4 October, the amber and green lists will be scrapped.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated will no longer have to take a PCR test before travelling back to England from any country not on the red list - that includes all of Europe and many other popular holiday destinations.

Travellers currently still have to take a PCR test two days after arrival, but this will be replaced by a cheaper and simpler lateral flow test later in October.

The government hopes this change will be in place "for when people return from half-term breaks".