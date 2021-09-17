Emma Raducanu: 'I was having a lot of fun out there'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Emma Raducanu answers questions from kids

British teen tennis sensation, Emma Raducanu has been talking about experience of winning the US Open and how her life has changed since it happened.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the 18-year-old revealed that she's only just watched her final win back on TV.

She said: "I think it's gradually sinking in a bit more because last night I re-watched the final.

"But it's still such a whirlwind of an experience. It's something that's very difficult to fully comprehend."

Last week she became the first British woman to win a major title in 44 years, and the first qualifier in history to lift a grand slam.

Getty Images Emma beat Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open

When asked whether she had nervous butterflies re-watching the final, she added: "When I was watching it, it almost feels like that's not me who's playing.

"It feels like it's someone else.

"But I knew exactly what was going to happen and still, it's got some very tense moments and re-watching it I'm very proud of how I came through some tough moments."

Dealing with the nerves

Getty Images

Raducanu's US Open triumph came just months after she had a sensational run, making it to the last 16 players at Wimbledon.

Her tournament was cut short, as she had to pull-out from her match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic because she felt unwell.

Raducanu says that her nerves before the US Open final had made her feel "a little bit off".

"Before the match, I was nervous. I felt like something was a little bit off and I couldn't put my finger on what that was.

"I think that's just usual nerves, because of the occasion.

"But then, once I got on the court, I treated it like every other match and focused on the plan."

Kids' questions

Getty Images

During her BBC interview, Emma had the chance to answer some questions from some young fans.

Tiana asked how she dealt with progressing to the final and whether that was stressful.

"I personally didn't feel any stress, I was just having a lot of fun out there," Emma said.

"I wasn't thinking about anything that was out of my control or going on off the court, I was just really focusing in on my matches and what I was trying to achieve."

In winning the US Open, Emma earned £1.8m in prize money! So Elias wanted to know how she'll spend it.

Finding the question funny, Emma said laughing: "I'll just leave that to my parents and my team to be honest.

"I'm just focusing on what I love to do which is competing."

Met Gala

Getty Images

Raducanu has been really busy since the final, making appearances on US TV shows, visiting fashion events and sightseeing around New York.

She appeared on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, alongside some of the biggest celebrities in the world including Billie Eilish, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

"I managed to go to some really cool events and places," she said, explaining how life has changed since her US Open victory.

"At the Met Gala I spoke to Lewis Hamilton which was really, really cool, being such a fan of motor sport and Formula One."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Emma Raducanu: How much the tennis star inspires kids at her old schools

Thank you

Raducanu said she was grateful for all the messages of support during the tournament and after the final victory.

"It means a lot, so thanks to everybody who watched me and supported me and sent kind messages," she said.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

And, on the reaction of her mum and dad now that she's back home in Bromley, Emma says it's all been very chill.

"They just gave me a hug when I came back, no big celebration," she said.

"My mum made some really good homemade dumplings, there was nothing over the top."

Emma's parents - Romanian father Ian and Chinese mother Renee - weren't allowed to be at the final in person because they couldn't secure visas to the US in time.

Emma says that since being home they have offered "some reassurance" over her performances and said that "they're proud of me."