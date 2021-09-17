Prince William’s Earthshot Prize finalists to be announced

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Prince William: What is the Earthshot Prize?

Finalists of a £1m prize created by Prince William to repair the planet will be announced later.

The Earthshot Prize will be awarded to five winners who have all come up with solutions to some of the world's current environmental problems, such as climate change and pollution.

Fifteen finalists have been picked from more than 750 nominations from 86 countries across the world.

The categories are Protect and Restore Nature, Clean our Air, Revive our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World, and Fix our Climate.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony on 17 October and each will receive £1 million and special support to work on their environmental plans.

@earthshotprize Instagram

The Duke of Cambridge was inspired to establish a global environmental prize to tackle climate change so he could "look my children in the eye and say that I did my bit".

Prince William's vision for The Earthshot Prize began in September 2018 during a visit to Namibia.

In an introduction to a book about the Earthshot Prize, he wrote: "You might be wondering how I went from a 5am start to catch a fleeting glimpse of a shy black rhino in the north-west corner of Namibia, to building a team to deliver the most ambitious environmental prize in history."

WPA Pool The aim of Prince William's Earthshot Prize is to recognise ideas and technologies that can safeguard the planet

The prince then described how he felt he had to act after returning home: "The headlines were dominated by a sense that world leaders were not moving fast enough."

He added that countries blaming each other for the world's climate problems has been "too negative, too overwhelming", saying that there was a "real risk that people would switch off".

Explaining how he was inspired by wildlife conservation in Namibia, the prince said: "It's a prime example of how a simple, positive solution can have wide-reaching benefits for both humans and nature.

"Most importantly of all, it is a success story that can be replicated and scaled. I wanted to find a way to bottle that innovation and community spirit and mass-produce it globally".

Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize was inspired by the "Moonshot" challenge set by former US President John F Kennedy, who in 1962 had an ambition of putting man on the moon within a decade. Something that the US went on to achieve in 1969.

William said: "I wanted to recapture Kennedy's Moonshot spirit of human ingenuity, purpose and optimism, and turn it with laser-sharp focus and urgency on to the most pressing challenge of our time - repairing our planet."

Every year from 2021 until the end of the decade, winners in five categories will be selected by the Prince William and a judging panel with the hope that their ideas "will improve life for us all".