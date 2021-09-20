Message in a bottle from Japan found 37 years later in Hawaii

Getty Images

A message in a bottle has been found in Hawaii, 37 years after it was released by students in Japan!

The glass bottle was originally thrown into the sea by a group of students from Choshi High School in Japan in 1984 as part of a science club project to investigate how ocean currents worked.

In total, they released 750 bottles into the sea between 1984 and 1985 as part of their experiment.

Earlier this year in June, one of the bottles was discovered on a beach in Hawaii and by 9-year-old Abbie - 37 years after it was thrown into the sea!

Inside the bottle were messages in Japanese, English and Portuguese with the address of the school for replies.

"We never imagined another would be found"

Abbie sent a message back to the school, along with a drawing of her and her sister eating sushi in September.

Jun Hayashi - the Vice Principal of Choshi High School said: "We thought the last one was found in Kikaijima. We never imagined another would be found 37 years on."

Mayumi Kanda who was part of the 1984 science club said: "I was surprised, it revived nostalgic memories of my high school days. I thank those involved."

Since 1984, 51 bottles (including Abbie's!) have been found in 17 different places all over the world, including the Japanese island of Okinawa, the Philippines, China and the west coast of the US.

Two students at the school wrote a letters of appreciation to Abbie for sending the note back, and one of them said: "I want to cherish the connection the bottle brought us across borders and spacetime."

Meanwhile, Abbie has said the experience has inspired her to go hunting for more messages in bottles.