Strictly come Dancing 2021: Who's dancing with who?

The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Strictly is back !

The country's biggest dance show made its return to Saturday night TV last night bringing glitter, glamour and glorious moves back to our screens.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, we saw our 15 brand new celebrities paired with their professional partners before taking to the floor for the first time in a huge group number.

Dusting off their paddles were judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, alongside the newest addition, Strictly's longest-serving professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

The launch show also featured two incredible routines from the Strictly professionals, the return of reigning champion Bill Bailey and a spectacular music performance from Anne Marie.

The first live show is on Saturday 25th.

In case you missed it - the pairings this year are:
Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu
CBBC's very own presenter Rhys Stephenson will be dancing with Nancy Xu
Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden
Author and pop star Tom Fletcher will be dancing with Amy Dowden
Tilly Ramsey and Nikita KuzminGetty/BBC
CBBC chef Tilly Ramsey will dance with newcomer Nikita Kuzmin
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice
Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis will dance with Giovanni Pernice
Adam Peaty and Katya Jones
Olympic legend Adam Peaty will dance with Katya Jones
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe
First ever Bake Off winner John Whaite will dance with Johannes Radebe as the first ever all-male partnership
AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington
Presenter AJ Odudu will dance with new boy Kai Widdrington
Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez
Former Corrie star Katie McGlynn will dance with Gorka Marquez
Nina Wadia and Neil Jones
Actress Nina Wadia will dance with Neil Jones
Greg Wise and Karen Hauer
Actor Greg Wise will dance with Karen Hauer
Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima
Comedian and TV presenter Judi Love will dance with Graziano Di Prima
Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell
Comedian Robert Webb will dance with Dianne Buswell
Sara Davies and Aljaž Škorjanec
Dragon's Den entrepreneur and businesswoman Sara Davies will dance with Aljaž Škorjanec
Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse
Rugby star Ugo Monye will dance with reigning champion Oti Mabuse

So what do you think of the pairings? Who do you think will do well this series? Let us know in the comments below.

