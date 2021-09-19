Strictly come Dancing 2021: Who's dancing with who?

Strictly is back !

The country's biggest dance show made its return to Saturday night TV last night bringing glitter, glamour and glorious moves back to our screens.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, we saw our 15 brand new celebrities paired with their professional partners before taking to the floor for the first time in a huge group number.

Dusting off their paddles were judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, alongside the newest addition, Strictly's longest-serving professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

The launch show also featured two incredible routines from the Strictly professionals, the return of reigning champion Bill Bailey and a spectacular music performance from Anne Marie.

The first live show is on Saturday 25th.

In case you missed it - the pairings this year are:

CBBC's very own presenter Rhys Stephenson will be dancing with Nancy Xu

Author and pop star Tom Fletcher will be dancing with Amy Dowden

Getty/BBC CBBC chef Tilly Ramsey will dance with newcomer Nikita Kuzmin

Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis will dance with Giovanni Pernice

Olympic legend Adam Peaty will dance with Katya Jones

First ever Bake Off winner John Whaite will dance with Johannes Radebe as the first ever all-male partnership

Presenter AJ Odudu will dance with new boy Kai Widdrington

Former Corrie star Katie McGlynn will dance with Gorka Marquez

Actress Nina Wadia will dance with Neil Jones

Actor Greg Wise will dance with Karen Hauer

Comedian and TV presenter Judi Love will dance with Graziano Di Prima

Comedian Robert Webb will dance with Dianne Buswell

Dragon's Den entrepreneur and businesswoman Sara Davies will dance with Aljaž Škorjanec

Rugby star Ugo Monye will dance with reigning champion Oti Mabuse

So what do you think of the pairings? Who do you think will do well this series? Let us know in the comments below.