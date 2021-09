This amazing picture has won the Ocean Photographer of the Year prize. It is a stunning picture of a green turtle surrounded by glass fish off the West Coast of Australia. The winning photographer - Aimee Jan - is a tour guide and photographer based in Western Australia who has spent the last ten years exploring the Unesco World Heritage Site, Ningaloo Marine Park, and has helped to research some of the world’s most endangered ocean species. Aimee said: “When I dived down to look, the fish separated around the turtle perfectly and this is what I saw. I said to her - I think I just took the best photo I have ever taken.”