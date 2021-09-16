Emma Raducanu arrives home in the UK

Getty Images

Emma Raducanu is back home, five days after her historic victory at the US Open.

The British tennis superstar was met by her father at their family home in Bromley.

On Saturday, she became the first British woman to win a major title in 44 years, and the first qualifier in history to lift a grand slam.

Five days after beating Leylah Fernandez in the final, Emma told the Telegraph newspaper: "It's a great feeling to be back home. I've been away for seven weeks so it's nice to be back.

"I haven't thought about what's next. I'm just enjoying it and relaxing and recovering."

Emma's parents - Romanian father Ian and Chinese mother Renee - weren't allowed to be at the final in person because they couldn't secure visas to the US in time.

As a result of her victory she also shot up the world rankings list, going from 150th to 23rd.

Raducanu has been really busy since the final, making appearances on leading US breakfast TV shows, visiting fashion events and site-seeing around New York.

On Monday, she appeared on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, alongside some of the biggest celebrities in the world including Billie Eilish, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

The days since have been spent site seeing around New York, including a trip to the New York Stock Exchange.

If that wasn't enough, Emma has even received a letter from the Queen!

In a letter, the Queen wrote: "It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."

