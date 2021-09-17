Autumn: Conkers and cakes - Activities to celebrate the season!

Getty Images

Autumn is here! - It's time to dust off your cosiest hat and scarf and get ready for some awesome autumnal activities!

The colder weather is coming and the nights are getting a bit darker, but fear not! There's so much to see and enjoy in this colourful season!

From crunchy leafy walks to conker collecting, fantastic firework displays and spooky thrills, there's lots to get excited about in Autumn.

Here are just a few Autumnal activities you can join in...

Autumn walks

WATCH: Conservationist Lucy Lapwing's top tips on making autumn walks awesome

Getting out and about and enjoying nature is not only good for your physical health, but your mental wellbeing too, and it can be a lot of fun!

We spoke to conservationist Lucy Lapwing to get some top tips for how to make the most out of a nature walk, from creature spotting to leaf collecting!

Autumn crafts

While you are out and about on a nature walk, how about collecting a few leaves, sticks, pinecones and seeds (like conkers) for some autumnal crafts?

You could make a leaf mobile, or a photo frame made out of sticks, or even do some leaf pressing.

Or how about giving your local wildlife a helping hand and making some birdfeeders using pinecones, peanut butter and seeds?

Let's be honest, one of the best activities in Autumn is playing a game of conkers!

Conkers are a seed from the horse chestnut tree, and they start to fall off trees around the end of September or towards the start of October.

These shiny brown seeds can be found inside spiky green pods, so mind your fingers if you're going conker hunting!

Then they can be dried and used to play in a game of conkers, to determine whose conker is the ultimate champion.

Tips for preparing your conker for a game Use a strong, hard conker that is a few years old.

Dip your conker in vinegar.

Bake your conker in an oven (with a parent's help!)

Choose a conker that is firm, un-cracked and symmetrical.

Autumn snacks

Junior Bake off winner Fin shares his secret Bonfire bake

Who doesn't love a tasty seasonal snack? In Autumn there are so many to choose from!

With the new series of the Great British Bake Off about to start, if you're in need of some bake-spiration, how about making some sticky Parkin cake? - or some tasty bonfire-style cupcakes!

Autumn is apple harvesting season in the UK, so that means there'll be lots of apples about which you can make into a pie, some delicious warm apple cider, or even a toffee apple!

WATCH: What else can you do with your pumpkin?

As well as apples, lots of farmers will be growing pumpkins ready for Halloween!

So if you'll be stocking up on a pumpkin to carve, remember you could use the filling to make a tasty soup or a pie! Yummy.