What is a cabinet reshuffle?

Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been making changes to his top team in government.

The cabinet is a group of about 20 politicians who have really important jobs.

A cabinet reshuffle means changing who is in charge of which department in the government.

The ministers have different areas of responsibility, for example for education, health and transport.

The team meet about once a week to talk about how to run the country.

Why do cabinet reshuffles happen? When someone resigns or needs to be replaced. When the government wants to show a change in direction or priority. To reward people by promoting them or remove people who are not doing a very good job. To refresh the top team by bringing in new MPs, this sometimes happens if the government is seen to be unpopular. When there is a new prime minister from the same political party between elections.

This is the second time Mr Johnson has had a major reshuffle since he became leader of the Conservative party with the last one taking place in February 2020.

Some of the big changes in the reshuffle

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has been replaced by former vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.

PA Media Gavin Williamson has lost his job as education secretary in this reshuffle

Mr Williamson has been criticised in the past for how he handled schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Zahawi said: "Children and young people have had a tough time during this pandemic and I'll be listening to them and their families as we accelerate our work to build back better and fairer."

Robert Buckland has been replaced by Dominic Raab as justice secretary.

Dominic Raab will also have the formal title of deputy prime minister.

NEIL HALL Liz Truss will take Dominic Raab's old role as foreign secretary - she is only the second woman to hold this post

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick was fired and replaced by Michael Gove.

Mr Gove's new role is seen as really important in the government's 'levelling up' plan which aims to spread wealth and opportunity across the country.

Boris Johnson is now looking at other, more junior, roles in government with more changes expected in the next few days.