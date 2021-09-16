What is a cabinet reshuffle?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been making changes to his top team in government.
The cabinet is a group of about 20 politicians who have really important jobs.
A cabinet reshuffle means changing who is in charge of which department in the government.
The ministers have different areas of responsibility, for example for education, health and transport.
The team meet about once a week to talk about how to run the country.
This is the second time Mr Johnson has had a major reshuffle since he became leader of the Conservative party with the last one taking place in February 2020.
Education secretary Gavin Williamson has been replaced by former vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.
Mr Williamson has been criticised in the past for how he handled schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Zahawi said: "Children and young people have had a tough time during this pandemic and I'll be listening to them and their families as we accelerate our work to build back better and fairer."
Robert Buckland has been replaced by Dominic Raab as justice secretary.
Dominic Raab will also have the formal title of deputy prime minister.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick was fired and replaced by Michael Gove.
Mr Gove's new role is seen as really important in the government's 'levelling up' plan which aims to spread wealth and opportunity across the country.
Boris Johnson is now looking at other, more junior, roles in government with more changes expected in the next few days.