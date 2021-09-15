play
Jacqueline Wilson: Writing in lockdown helped when I was 'fed up'

Children's author Jacqueline Wilson says writing in lockdown really helped when she was worried about her family and feeling "fed up and cooped up".

Her new book The Primrose Railway Children is a reimagining of the children’s classic The Railway Children written by Edith Nesbit more than 100 years ago.

Jacqueline decided to retell the story with her own twists and has also set the story in modern times.

She did a special reading for some children at a vintage railway station and even brought her dog along.

Ricky caught up with Jacqueline to find out a little bit more.

