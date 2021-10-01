Meet Harvey the 11-year-old assistant referee!

For all you football fans out there, take some inspiration from Harvey, the 11-year-old referee's assistant.

Grassroots football relies on the help of volunteers who give up their time to help their local clubs, and Harvey might just be one of the youngest!

Harvey turns up help the referee with kit and water duties, even when it's wet and windy and is always on time.

His hard work is paying off and he seems to be moving up the ladder quickly, Harvey now helps the referee with the team sheets.