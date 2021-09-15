Vote: Do you prefer snacks or big meals?

Getty Images

How do YOU feel about snacks?

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Manon Lagrève has spoken out about the eating habits of children in the UK.

Manon grew up in France, before moving to England, and says she noticed the difference between the way kids eat in the UK compared to those in France.

She said that: "In England it's very much snacking" but that in France: "You don't snack. You just have your meals."

Manon explained that: "In France you have breakfast, lunch, le gouter (afternoon tea) at 4pm and then dinner later."

She said that in France people can spend around five hours around a table with friends and family eating "appetisers, starter, main, cheese, dessert."

For French families mealtimes are often big social occasions that can last hours, whereas in the UK mealtimes are a lot shorter.

Manon said that she will have to adjust to the British way because her daughter will "see all the children snacking on something" and will say, 'where is my snack?'

But what do you think? Is it better to have four big meals in a day? OR do you love your snacks?

