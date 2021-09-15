Nature: Squirrels may have personality traits like humans

Getty Images Squirrels may have different personality traits- just like humans do!

A new study from the University of California claims that squirrels could have four different personality types, similar to humans.

Scientists studied golden-mantled ground squirrels which are common the US and Canada.

They found that squirrels have four personality traits: bold, aggressive, athletic, and social.

The findings show how squirrels who are bolder or more aggressive may find more food or occupy larger areas, but they are more vulnerable to predators.

What do you see in the mirror?

Getty Images The study helps scientists understand how squirrels occupy the space they live in differently

Researchers at the University of California studied squirrel's reactions to different experiments to study the different personality traits.

These experiments included monitoring how a squirrel reacts to a mirror image that they didn't know was their own.

Another test involved scientists approaching squirrels in the wild to see how long they wait before running away.

Other experiments involved catching squirrels (don't worry - they weren't harmed) and studying how they behaved when trapped for a short period of time.

The study showed that squirrels who had bold personalities had larger areas that they work in, but it left them more vulnerable to predators.

Active and bolder squirrels were found to move fast under natural conditions, too.

Scientists also found that more aggressive squirrels had better access to areas where they could spot and hide from predators.