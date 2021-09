CBeebies has launched a brand new live-action series based on the adventures of Biff, Chip and Kipper.

The books have been helping children to learn to read for more than 30 years, and since then around 800 of the books have been published.

The BBC were able to get a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of the series to meet some of the actors, and find out a little bit more about the new show.