Why is Stonehenge getting a makeover?

Stonehenge, which is found in Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, is one of the UK's most famous monuments.

It's believed to be more than 5,000-years-old, it's made up of nearly 100 stones and it's now getting a bit of a makeover.

Work is being carried out on some of the cracks and holes which have appeared in the structure since it was last repaired back in 1958.

The repair work is expected to take place over two weeks and 71-year-old Richard Woodman-Bailey has been invited to place a coin under one of the stones just like he did over 60 years ago when he was just eight!