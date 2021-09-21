What pranks have your family played?

Getty Images The Royal family have been looking back on some of their fondest memories with Prince Philip

Members of the Royal Family have been sharing some of their favourite memories of the late Prince Philip as part of a special tribute, including details on some of the cheeky pranks he used to get up to!

It's all part of a new documentary called Prince Philip: The Family Remembers.

More than a dozen members of the Royal Family have taken part in the programme where they share their thoughts on the Duke of Edinburgh and his life.

It seems he loved to play silly tricks on the younger royals - and it's got us thinking, what pranks have your family members played on you? Or have you played any on your family? Do you have a favourite which you'll never forget?

Let us know in the comments!

Getty Images Princess Anne's children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall spoke about their funny memories with their grandfather

In a short teaser, Prince William and Princess Anne's children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall all spoke about a prank Prince Philip used to play when they were kids involving mustard!

"When we used to go for family barbecues, instead of a mustard pot, we had a squeezy tube, a squeezy mustard tube and he used to take the lid off and put it in your hands," said Prince William.

"And then he'd squish our hands together to fire the mustard onto the ceiling.

"He used to get in a lot of trouble from my grandmother for covering most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling."