The Big Ask results: How do you compare to biggest survey of children in England?

Despite facing big challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic, children in England are generally happy, optimistic and positive about their future, according to The Big Ask survey.

More than half-a-million young people in England took part in the survey, of which 71% of those aged 9 to 17 and 94% of kids aged 6 to 8 in England said they are happy.

Run by the Children's Commissioner for England - Dame Rachel de Souza - the survey is the biggest of its kind in the world, and asked young people between the ages of 4 - 17 over six weeks in April and May 2021 how they feel about their life, future and world.

The Big Ask has now released a report based on the survey, called The Big Answer.

Interesting answers from the survey tell us what life is like in England for many of you today.

And we wanted to share the results with you! You can vote on the results and leave us some comments with your thoughts below.

The Big Ask: Life in a family

A massive majority of young people said they were happy with their family unit.

80% of 9 to 17‑year‑olds and 95% of 6 to 8-year-olds in England said they are happy with their family life.

More than a quarter (26%) said that having a family of their own was a priority for them when they grew up.

But for young people who were struggling or unhappy with life at home, the survey showed that they were 9 times more likely to be more unhappy with their life overall and with their mental health.

Young carers aged 9 to 17 were more likely to be struggling with family life, with only 57% saying they were happy with it.

Young carers have a lot of extra responsibilities at home, which can sometimes add pressure and worries to their lives.

What is The Big Ask survey? Find out here

The Big Ask: Life at school

Just 57% of 9 to 17-year-olds said they were happy at school and college, with 16% saying they were unhappy.

And even fewer (52%) said that having a good education was a top priority for them in the future.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities were more likely to say that a good education mattered to them, as well as children who lived in care or who had a social worker, and young carers.

But as many as 68% of the young people surveyed between the ages of 9 and 17 said that they were happy with their progress in education.

The Big Ask: Health and wellbeing

The majority of young people aged 9 to 17 who took part in the Big Ask survey said they were happy with their mental health, 57%.

But a fifth of that group said that they were unhappy with their mental health.

This is the top issue for young people that came out of the survey.

And it also found that girls were twice as likely as boys to be unhappy with their mental health, with 25% saying it was a cause of concern for them.

As many as 40% of girls aged 16 to 17 said they were unhappy with their mental health.

When it came to physical health however, the vast majority (68%) said they were happy, with only 11% saying they were unhappy.

The Big Ask: Life in a community

When it comes to things to do in their local area, only 52% of young people aged 9 to 17 in England said they were happy with the choices they had.

This means that they feel they might not have access to stuff that is fun to do like shops, leisure centres or clubs.

And nearly a fifth of those aged 9 to 17 said they were actually unhappy with the amount of things they could do in their local area.

The survey showed that this was the second highest thing that was upsetting to young people, with their first being their mental health.

On concerns for the future, 39% said that the environment was a big worry, and 31% said fairness in society.

Positively, 74% said they were happy with their experiences on the internet, with only 5% saying they were unhappy.

The Big Ask: Thinking about jobs

69% of young people aged 9 to 17 said a good job was a big priority for them when they grew up.

And it was also a top concern, with 37% of the same group saying it was one of their main worries, after money and the environment.

The Big Ask: Children in care

3,800 children in care in England were surveyed, that's just under 5% of the reported number of children in care in England in 2020.

The majority of those aged 9 to 17 said they were happy with their life (61%), with 70% saying they were happy with their family life.

What does it mean to be living in care? Find out here.

But they were also twice as likely to be unhappy with family life compared to young people not living in care, with 12% saying they were unhappy.

And they were also more likely to say they were unhappy with things like school and college, their mental health and choices of things to do locally.

So, what happens next?

Reports like The Big Ask are useful to governments, because they can help them find out what is going well and what needs to be improved.

This means that more can be done to help improve areas of life that young people say they are worried about, like their mental health and their community and life at school.

The Big Ask survey was requested by the Children's Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Rachel de Souza about what life has been like for young people in the pandemic.

She told us it's 'really important to listen to children's pandemic experiences'.

Now that she's had the results of the survey, she will speak to the government to recommend steps they can take to improve the lives of young people in England.

Here are some of the Children's Commissioner's suggestions to the government Help young people catch up with their school work after the pandemic, and help support students struggling with attendance

More support for mental health support teams using charities and a focus on digital counselling services

Creating safer online experiences with the help of safeguarding from social media platforms

More money for children's care homes, and better access to mental health support for children in care

What do you think?

