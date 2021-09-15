Meet the 2021 Great British Bake Off contestants

Channel 4

The show that's guaranteed to make you hungrier than any other is back with twelve new bakers.

Over 10 weeks, the bakers on the Great British Bake Off will compete against one another to be crowned winner.

And there's sure to be a lot of fun, flour and filo pastry along the way...

Now the Great British Bake Off team have announced the people taking part in this year's series - which starts on Tuesday 21 September.

You can check out the new bakers below!

Love Productions

Amanda

A trained detective for the police as well as a graphic designer, Amanda has many talents!

She loves to bake dishes inspired by her Greek-Cypriot heritage.

Chigs

One of the newest bakers in the tent - Chigs taught himself to bake at the beginning of lockdown in 2020 using online tutorials.

When he's not in the kitchen, Chigs loves thrilling sports like bouldering and skydiving!

Love Productions

Crystelle

Choir singer Crystelle has been baking for just three years.

She loves to use spices in her baking, inspired by her travels all over the world!

Freya

At 19 years old, Freya is the youngest baker in the tent this year.

Freya is studying psychology at university, and loves looking after her horse Winnie.

Love Productions

George

When George isn't cooking, he's hanging out with a house full of pets!

Like Amanda, George loves to celebrate his Greek-Cypriot heritage in his cooking and is teaching his three kids to bake as well.

Giuseppe

Italian-born Giuseppe was inspired to cook by his dad who was a professional chef.

He likes to make sweets and treats for his three sons.

Love Productions

Jairzeno

Runner Jairzeno is a fan of fun flavour combinations like chocolate and guava!

He moved to the UK from Trinidad fifteen years ago and likes to use Caribbean spices in his cooking.

Jürgen

Physicist Jürgen took to baking after learning to make the traditional bread that he missed after leaving Germany for the UK.

Not to toot his horn, but he can also play the trombone!

Love Productions

Lizzie

Samba dancer Lizzie lives with her dog Prudence and is happy to give any sort of baking a go - but prefers to stay away from cheese in bread because she thinks it spells disaster!

Lizzie also has a degree in criminology, which should mean that her and detective Amanda could find out if any mischief in the bake off tent...

Maggie

Former midwife Maggie loves to bake bread so much that she can't remember the last time she bought a loaf from the shops!

She spends her spare time doing water sports like canoeing, kayaking and sailing.

Love Productions

Rochicha

Dancer Rochicha took up baking when she was forced to pause her training because of an injury.

Since then she's loved to bake for her nephew who now expects biscuits when she picks him up from nursery. How lucky is he?!

Tom

Actor and singer Tom is a big fan of baking when he's not working for his family's company.

His mum calls him the 'midnight baker' because he would bake so late at night (and leave a massive pile of washing up in the morning). Poor mum!

Who of the new bakers has caught your eye? Are there any exciting challenges you hope they'll come up against?