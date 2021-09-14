play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus vaccine to be offered to children aged 12-15 in England

All children in England aged 12 to 15 are to be offered a single dose of a Covid vaccine.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said invitations for the Pfizer-BioNTech jab will begin next week after advice from the UK's chief medical officers that the vaccination will reduce disruption to education.

"We know vaccinations are our best defence against this virus," Mr Zahawi said. "They have built a vast wall of defence for the British people."

The jab is expected to be given at schools in England with politicians in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland yet to make a final decision on vaccines for children.

You may have questions about the government's latest decision on vaccines. BBC Health Correspondent Jim Reed has all you need to know.

