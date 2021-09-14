Fifa22: Ronaldo and Messi - Where do the best players rank on the game?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

The rankings for Fifa 22 have dropped, with the game's top players listed - and like most years they have caused some controversy.

The game is set for release on all major consoles in just a couple of weeks and its publisher EA Sports, has announced the rating for players from some of the world's very best teams.

Once again Lionel Messi is rated as the game's best player with a humongous score of 93.

But the big surprise is, for the first time in years, second place is NOT Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fifa22

Who are the highest ranked players on Fifa 22?

Robert Lewandowski, with a 92 rating, is in second place behind Messi after scoring 48 goals in 40 games for Bayern Munich last season.

New Manchester United forward Ronaldo is in third place on 91.

Ranked fractionally below Ronaldo based on stats, but still with an overall rating of 91, is cover star Kylian Mbappe, as well as Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar and Jan Oblak.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are two notable downgrades from Fifa21, after a poor season for Liverpool.

Fifa 22: Top ranked players 1. Lionel Messi - Paris Saint-Germain - RW - 93 rated 2. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich - ST - 92 rated 3. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United - ST - 91 rated 4. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - CM - 91 rated 5. Kylian Mbappe - PSG - ST - 91 rated 6. Neymar - PSG - LW - 91 rated 7. Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid - GK - 91 rated 8. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur - ST - 90 rated 9. N'Golo Kante - Chelsea - CDM - 90 rated 10. Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich - GK - 90 rated 11. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - Barcelona - GK - 90 rated 12. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - RW - 89 rated 13. Gianluigi Donnaruma - PSG - GK - 89 rated 14. Karim Benzema - Real Madrid - CF - 89 rated 15. Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool - CB - 89 rated 16. Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich - CDM - 89 rated 17. Son Heung-min - Tottenham Hotspur - LM - 89 rated 18. Alisson Becker - Liverpool - GK - 89 rated 19. Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid - GK - 89 rated 20. Casemiro - Real Madrid - CDM - 89 rated 21. Ederson - Manchester City - GK - 89 rated 22. Sadio Mane - Liverpool - LW - 89 rated

Other big surprises include Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Man United's Bruno Fernandes.

Each have a solid rating of 88, but both players are outside the top 20 players in the game, behind the likes of Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Let us know what you think about the Fifa 22 ratings in the comments below.