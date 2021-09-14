Fifa22: Ronaldo and Messi - Where do the best players rank on the game?

The rankings for Fifa 22 have dropped, with the game's top players listed - and like most years they have caused some controversy.
The game is set for release on all major consoles in just a couple of weeks and its publisher EA Sports, has announced the rating for players from some of the world's very best teams.
Once again Lionel Messi is rated as the game's best player with a humongous score of 93.
But the big surprise is, for the first time in years, second place is NOT Cristiano Ronaldo.
Robert Lewandowski, with a 92 rating, is in second place behind Messi after scoring 48 goals in 40 games for Bayern Munich last season.
New Manchester United forward Ronaldo is in third place on 91.
Ranked fractionally below Ronaldo based on stats, but still with an overall rating of 91, is cover star Kylian Mbappe, as well as Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar and Jan Oblak.
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are two notable downgrades from Fifa21, after a poor season for Liverpool.
Other big surprises include Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Man United's Bruno Fernandes.
Each have a solid rating of 88, but both players are outside the top 20 players in the game, behind the likes of Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
