play
Watch Newsround

Champions League: Which English team do you think will win?

Last updated at 05:28
comments
View Comments
RonaldoGetty Images
Manchester United face off against the Young Boys today to kick off the Champions League

The 2021 UEFA Champions League kicks off today with Manchester United taking on the Young Boys.

United play the Swiss team in Bern, Switzerland, meanwhile Chelsea will welcome Zenit to London.

On Wednesday Liverpool play AC Milan at Anfield and Manchester City play are at home against RB Leipzig

Of the 32 qualifying teams four are English clubs - Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Last year's Champions League final saw two Premier League teams going head to head.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to take the title - but can they keep hold of the cup for another year?

We want to know which English team you think will win this year's Champions League, and don't forget to tell us why in the comments section!

Chelsea football clubGetty Images
Chelsea claimed the Champions League title last season

More like this

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring for England against Andorra in a World Cup qualifying match

Racism in football: What do young people think after Euro 2020?

Female players in a huddle

Football: Female players in Ireland will be paid the same as the men

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

0 comments

Top Stories

Young boy getting a vaccine while wearing a face mask

Chief Medical Officers say Covid jab should be offered to 12-15 year-olds

comments
2
jesse-lingard-in-england-shirt

Jesse Lingard leads esports team

comments
Indienne and Shaikira.
play
1:15

The running sisters hoping for future Olympic success

Newsround Home