Champions League: Which English team do you think will win?

The 2021 UEFA Champions League kicks off today with Manchester United taking on the Young Boys.

United play the Swiss team in Bern, Switzerland, meanwhile Chelsea will welcome Zenit to London.

On Wednesday Liverpool play AC Milan at Anfield and Manchester City play are at home against RB Leipzig

Of the 32 qualifying teams four are English clubs - Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Last year's Champions League final saw two Premier League teams going head to head.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to take the title - but can they keep hold of the cup for another year?

English teams at a glance: Man City and PSG are in Group A with RB Leipzig and Club Brugge. Chelsea and Juventus will play Zenit and Malmo in Group H. Liverpool are in Group B with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto. Man Utd to face Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys in Group F.