The UK's chief medical officers (CMOs) have said children aged 12 to 15 should be offered one dose of a Covid vaccine.

The medical officers said their recommendation to the government was made after considering the "effects on education".

They added that healthy children should be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine "as soon as possible", saying that the vaccines are "a useful tool to reduce the disruption" of children missing school.

It means that around three million children could be offered the vaccine, which is expected to be given at schools.

It will now be up to the governments of the four UK nations to decide whether to accept the recommendations.

The UK government says a decision will be "set out shortly" for England and a final decision on vaccines for children will be also be taken by politicians in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Why has there been lots of discussion about children receiving the vaccine?

There's been lots of discussion about whether children in the UK should be offered the coronavirus vaccine.

Scientists have been trying to work out whether it's worth giving the vaccine to children when the risk of healthy children becoming seriously ill from Covid is very low.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is an independent group that advises the government on health and vaccines.

Earlier this month, the JCVI focused on the health benefits of vaccination to children themselves - not on the impact to schooling or other people and said that they did not recommend all 12-15 year olds should be vaccinated.

The concern was based on an extremely rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine which can cause heart inflammation in some people.

The JCVI said that overall there was a "marginal", or small, benefit to giving the vaccine to healthy 12-15 year olds, but it wasn't enough for them to recommend giving the vaccines to all 12-15 year olds.

The JCVI did recommend that the Chief Medical Officers look at the wider benefits of vaccination, including the effect on education.

Is the decision confusing?

Asked whether the decision was confusing because the JCVI had said one thing and the chief medical officers have said something different, Prof Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England said there is "no conflict" and that the JCVI had agreed that there is some benefit to vaccinating children.

Prof Whitty added it was "a difficult decision" to decide whether to vaccinate 12-15-year-olds and that it was about "balancing risk and benefit".

"There is almost no area of medicine which is risk-free," he said as he explained the decision had been through several stages before today - with more than 2,000 children studied as part of vaccine trials.

Dr June Raine, head of the MHRA, a group of medical professionals that decide if medicine is safe, said the results were "extremely positive" and side effects were "very rare".

What else have the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) said?

In their advice to the government, the chief medical officers said they were recommending vaccines on "public health grounds" and it was "likely vaccination will help reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools".

They added that they think a single dose of the vaccine will significantly reduce the chance of a young person getting COVID and passing the virus on.

"They will also reduce the chance an individual child gets COVID-19. This means vaccination is likely to reduce education disruption," they said.

In a letter to politicians, the chief medical officers warned missing face-to-face school had a "massive impact" on children, both physically and emotionally in terms of their mental wellbeing.

Vaccine to be given in schools

Children receiving the vaccine will most likely be given an injection in school and parents will be asked to give permission.

If parents and children disagree about having the vaccine, then the child can make that decision on their own, if it is decided that they are capable of doing so.

Children in the 12-15 age group with health conditions and those living with clinically vulnerable people have already been told they can get the vaccine.

Young people aged 16 to 18 are also able to book an appointment to receive a vaccine.

What does 'clinically vulnerable' mean? Clinically vulnerable means those who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill or needing hospital treatment with coronavirus - usually because of an underlying medical condition.

Will children under 12 get the vaccine?

No vaccines are yet approved for use in children under the age of 12 and there are no plans currently for children under 12 to receive the vaccine either.

"Let's not rush that one at all," Prof Whitty said.