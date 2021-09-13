Champions League: Why are they called Young Boys?

Getty Images

The group stage of the Champions League starts on Tuesday, with Manchester United in action against a team called Young Boys.

Despite the name, Ronaldo and co aren't going up against a side full of children, that would be a little unfair!

So where did the unusual football team name come from?

Who are Young Boys?

Created more than 120 years ago in 1898, Young Boys is one of the oldest clubs in Switzerland, and one of the most successful.

The team has won the top division in Swiss football, the Swiss Super League for four seasons in a row.

The team also regularly feature in European football competitions, and has played against Everton, Manchester United and Rangers in recent years.

Getty Images

Why are they called Young Boys?

The club was founded in the Swiss city of Bern on 14 March 1898, thanks to four high school students Hermann Bauer, Franz Kehrli and brothers Max and Oskar Schwab.

It followed a game that they had seen involving another team in Switzerland; Basel-based club, called the Old Boys.

Basel Old Boys had only been formed four years earlier, so the group of young students decided to create their own team. They named it Young Boys as a tribute to Old Boys and possibly because they were all young boys themselves.

Both teams still exist today, and both play in the same colours of yellow and black.

When do Manchester United play Young Boys?

Getty Images Man United last played Young Boys in 2018

Manchester United begin their Champions League campaign in Switzerland against Young Boys on Tuesday 14 September, kick off is 5:45pm UK time.

Meanwhile Chelsea are at home to Zenit, also on Tuesday.

On Wednesday Liverpool play AC Milan at Anfield and Manchester City play at home against RB Leipzig.

English teams at a glance: Man City and PSG are in Group A with RB Leipzig and Club Brugge. Chelsea and Juventus will play Zenit and Malmo in Group H. Liverpool are in Group B with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto. Man Utd to face Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys in Group F.