play
Watch Newsround

Rank: Amazing 2021 Met Gala looks

Last updated at 07:34
comments
View Comments
lil-nas-xGetty Images

The New York Met Gala is one of the highlights of many celebrities' calendars.

It's a chance for stars to showcase some of their most beautiful and possibly strangest looks.

Every year the charity fashion ball attracts lots of attention because of the amazing outfits.

Check out some of the most awe-inspiring and wackiest answers from this year's event.

Vote to tell us which ones you think are great and ones that you wouldn't rate.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

More like this

Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish and Timothee Chalamet

2021 Met Gala: What is the Met Gala?

olivia-rodrigo-performing-at-vmas

VMAs: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Justin Bieber win big

Keyframe #1

Why is fashion a BIG problem for the environment?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Young boy getting a vaccine while wearing a face mask

Covid jab to be offered to 12-15 year-olds in England

comments
5
boy-dressed-as-astronaut.

When can I go to space?

comments
jesse-lingard-in-england-shirt

Jesse Lingard's plans to lead esports team

comments
Newsround Home