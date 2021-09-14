Rank: Amazing 2021 Met Gala looks

Getty Images

The New York Met Gala is one of the highlights of many celebrities' calendars.

It's a chance for stars to showcase some of their most beautiful and possibly strangest looks.

Every year the charity fashion ball attracts lots of attention because of the amazing outfits.

Check out some of the most awe-inspiring and wackiest answers from this year's event.

Vote to tell us which ones you think are great and ones that you wouldn't rate.

What is the Met Gala? Click here to find out more!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.