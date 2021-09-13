2021 Met Gala: What is the Met Gala?

Getty Images

The Met Gala, sometimes called the Met ball, is an event where lots of celebrities show off fabulous and flamboyant fashion with outrageous outfits and sometimes unusual designs.

It's basically the fashion world version of the Oscars, as designers, models, musicians and Hollywood actors all come together on the red carpet.

The event is to promote the Metropolitan Museum of Art's (Met's) Costume Institute and is held at the museum in New York City.

When is it?

This year the Met Gala returns on Monday September 13 after the event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Normally held in May, this year the gala has been delayed until September also due to coronavirus.

Who will be there?

This year's Met Gala hosts include Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish and Timothée Chalamet

Although it's hard to predict who will show-up at the Met Gala, those attending are expected to be some of the most famous A-list celebrities with Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna all expected to be there. Newer stars such as TikTok's Addison Rae could be on the guest list too.

Meanwhile, the hosts of the show, have been confirmed and include four young stars in American culture today.

They are: 19-year-old musician Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old poet who spoke at Joe Biden's Inauguration in January, Hollywood actor, 25-year-old Timothée Chalamet and Naomi Osaka, 23-year-old tennis champion and mental health activist.

There's a theme

American fashion is the theme for the 2021 Met gala.

Andrew Bolton from the Costume Institute told the fashion magazine, Vogue, that young American designers have specifically looked at "diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability" as they've tried to make fashion more environmentally friendly when it comes to the clothing that they create.

"The American fashion community has been supporting us for 75 years, really since the beginning of the Costume Institute, so I wanted to acknowledge its support, and also to celebrate and reflect upon American fashion," Andrew Bolton said.

