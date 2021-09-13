VMAs: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Justin Bieber win big

Getty Images Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Act at the award show

Billie Eilish, BTS, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo all scooped up awards during 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The annual awards show was televised and streamed live from New York, with loads of music stars attending.

Justin Bieber was one of the biggest winners of the night, taking home the Artist of the Year award and the award for Best Pop Music Video.

Olivia Rodrigo, 18, won Song of the Year for her single Drivers License.

Drivers License became the most streamed song of all time in January.

Olivia also picked up an award for Best New Artist.

Her album, Sour, has been one of the biggest albums of the year, with all 11 tracks on the album featuring in the US's top 100 songs at one point.

South Korean pop band BTS won three prizes at the award show.

Their song, Butter, was awarded Song of the Summer and Best K-Pop Song.

And the band beat tough competition from BLACKPINK and the Jonas Brothers to win Group of the Year.

It seems that there is just no stopping BTS!

Artist Lil Nas X performed at the ceremony, and won three prizes for his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

And Harry Styles's song Treat People with Kindness won Best Choreography.

Finally Billie Eilish's music video for the song Your Power won the Video for Good award.

This is an award that is voted for by fans and usually is given to a video that is meant to have a positive or educational message.

