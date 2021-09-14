play
When can we travel to space?

It's an exciting time for space travel and exploration.

We've seen some pretty big missions this year, with Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic flight to the edge of space and Former Amazon boss and billionaire Jeff Bezos' epic trip in the New Shepard rocket ship.

There are several upcoming missions on the horizon too, including SpaceX's Inspiration4 flight - which will be the very first all civilian mission to launch into orbit - due to take off later in September.

All this space travel got us thinking about a very important question - when will ordinary people be able to go to space?

Newsround spoke to space expert Libby Jackson to find out more.

