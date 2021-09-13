Jesse Lingard leads esports team

Getty Images

England and Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard is taking his skills from the stadium to the screen.

He's heading up a team in the world of esports.

It's called JLINGZ, and they will compete in a tactical first-person shooter game called Rainbow Siege Six.

Speaking to Radio 1's Newsbeat, Jesse said he likes to keep his options open outside of football.

"I've been following esports for a long time and now it's a perfect chance to dive in..."

Getty Images

Jesse is one of football's biggest stars - having played for England 31 times - and for major clubs like Manchester United and West Ham.

But he thinks the skills he's developed for the sporting arena will work for esports too.

He said: "Rainbow Six Siege is very tactical, but I think it's very similar to football in a way.

"You've got to stick together as a team and work hard to get results."

Getty Images Dele Alli has also shown an interest in esports

Jesse's not the first England footballer to get involved with esports.

Last year Fortnite fan Dele Alli joined UK esports organisation Excel to help him get better at gaming.

Speaking to gaming podcast Press X to Continue, Dele said: "If you play sport, it's in your nature to want to compete against people.

"With games I think you can have fun and keep that competitive edge at the same time, it's something that so many people are into."

Which other footballers do you think should run their own esports team?

Let us know in the comments.