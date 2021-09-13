Emma Raducanu: Children react to tennis star's win

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Emma Raducanu: How much the tennis star inspires kids at her old schools

At the age of 18, Emma Raducanu has done what many thought was impossible - winning a massive tennis competition called the US Open.

The last time a teenager won the the US Open was 22 years ago, before Emma was born.

A young Serena Williams defeated reigning champion Lindsay Davenport.

The question is, does this mean the next teen tennis star is training as we speak?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Emma Raducanu is an inspiration to young players.

Young tennis players have been speaking to the BBC, telling us what it means to them to see someone as young as Emma succeed.

To be an ace tennis star you must train and work hard from a young age.

But Emma's inspiration goes beyond just tennis.

Maybe you're someone who loves your sport and likes to see someone so young succeed?

Or perhaps Emma's abilities have made you consider what you could achieve if you put your mind to something?

Getty Images

Let us know in the comments below how Emma might have inspired you.

But while Emma was practicing on the court, she was also revising for important school exams called A-Levels.

Despite having a full-time job as a professional athlete, she was able to get amazing results in her exams this year.

Newsround spoke to two of Emma's old schools to find out what it meant to them to see Emma able to do so well while studying for exams!

Has Emma's hard work and perseverance inspired you?

Or maybe you have been inspired by another sportsperson? Maybe gymnast Simone Biles, footballer Marcus Rashford, skateboarder Sky Brown or someone else?

Let us know in the comments.