Sports stars and celebs congratulate Emma Raducanu
From the Queen to the Marcus Rashford and even Ant and Dec, lots of famous people have been congratulating Emma Raducanu on her amazing US Open win. Here's what they said...
You can't get better than the Queen when it comes to top people sending their congratulations. She said in a message: "It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players."
Sticking with royalty, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who are often seen at tennis matches themselves - had a message for Emma: "Huge congratulations on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible – we are all so proud of you."
Athletes from all sports have been cheering Emma on too. Footballer Marcus Rashford said: "Emma Raducanu US Open champion, amazing. Congratulations."
Fellow TV presenters, Ant and Dec, were quick to applaud Emma too: "Yes Emma Raducanu. Immense! Congratulations Champ!"
This morning and Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby is a big tennis fan - she posted "She did it! huge congratulations to Emma Raducanu. Champ!"
The Spice Girls were happy about the girl power the match showed saying: "Wow! Amazing tennis from Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu. That’s Girl Power right there!! Congratulations Emma."
Footie star Harry Kane said: "Amazing achievement Emma Raducanu. Done yourself and the whole country proud. Congratulations!"
Virginia Wade, the last UK player to win a women's Grand Slam singles title said: "I can't be more impressed, really it was just a stunning victory. She withstood everything, it's incredible... I think she's going to be an icon for British tennis for I don't know how long."
And Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a huge well done after the game: "What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to Emma Raducanu. You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you."
Just Murray - Strictly star, tennis coach and mum to two tennis grand slam winners herself, posted some pictures of Emma saying - A star is born!
The England women's football team, the Lionesses, were proud of what Emma had done saying: "What an inspiration!" and "What a performance!"
Gary Lineker was presenting his TV show Match of the Day while the match was going on but that didn't stop him from cheering on Emma: "First time in my life I’ve ever tweeted whilst on air but my goodness what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman. Congratulations."